Narsinghanand detained, claims aide; Security stepped up at Dasna temple after protest against his remarks

Ghaziabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand has been detained for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed, his aides claimed on Saturday even as the police here remained tightlipped on the issue.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple here, where he presides, protesting against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online, following which security was stepped up around the premises.

His close aide and general secretary of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation Udita Tyagi claimed he has been detained over allegations of making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan of Ghaziabad on September 29 and his whereabouts are not known.

When asked about it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said, "We are looking for the security of the temple and we have no idea about his detention".

Heavy police deployment has been made outside the Dasna temple to avoid any untoward incident, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against 150 people on the complaint of Dasna police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Bhanu at Wave City police station over the protest outside the temple.

The police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) barring the assembly of five or more people in the district.

DCP city zone Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI that "ample police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in Kaila Bhatta" area, which has a considerable Muslim population.

An FIR was registered against the priest in Maharashtra's Amravati city and police complaints were filed in several states after his remarks sparked protests.

Narsinghanand has several cases against him, including for allegedly making a hate speech at a conclave in Haridwar in December 2021, and was out on bail. PTI CORR RT RT