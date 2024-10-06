Yati Narsinghanand's remarks: Mayawati seeks strict legal action

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday criticized priest Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged hate speech and demanded that the Centre and state government should take strict action against him.

"In Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which has created unrest and tension in the entire area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

1. यूपी के गाजियाबाद में डासना देवी मन्दिर के महंत द्वारा इस्लाम मज़हब के खिलाफ फिर से नफरती बयानबाजी की गयी जिससे उस पूरे इलाके में तथा देश के कई हिस्सों में भी अशान्ति व तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न है। पुलिस द्वारा प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ तो कार्रवाई की गयी किन्तु मूल दोषी भयमुक्त। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 6, 2024

"While the Indian Constitution guarantees secularism, that is, equal respect for all religions. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to take strict legal action against those who violate it so that there is peace in the country and development is not hindered," she said in another post.

Narsinghanand has been booked for hate speech after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad that sparked protests in Ghaziabad and other states.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in the district where he presides to protest against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online following which security was stepped up around the premises.

Narsinghanand has several cases against him, including for allegedly making a hate speech at a conclave in Haridwar in December 2021, and was out on bail.

An FIR had been lodged against 150 people on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Bhanu, the in-charge of Dasna police outpost, at the Wave City police station over the protest outside the Dasna temple on Friday.

An FIR was registered against the priest in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Saturday, which saw violent protests against his remarks outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in which 21 police personnel were injured and 10 police vans were damaged during stone pelting by a mob on Friday night, according to officials.

A case under BNS sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), 197 (actions that harm national integration) and others was registered against Narsinghanand at the Nagpuri Gate police station over his alleged objectionable remarks, the police said.