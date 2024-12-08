Advertisment
National

Narwekar files nomination for Speaker's post in Maharashtra assembly

NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar files nomination for the post of Speaker in the Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai: BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Narwekar, the Speaker in the last assembly, was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

State BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil were also present.

Narwekar, the legislator from the Colaba assembly seat, is set to be elected unopposed as no other candidate has filed a nomination for the election set to be held on Monday.

