NASA astronaut shares stunning images of Maha Kumbh captured from space

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (PTI) The world's largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh Mela was captured in stunning images from the International Space Station (ISS), officials said on Monday.

Shared by NASA astronaut Don Pettit on X, the images captured on Sunday showcase the illuminated banks of the Ganga, reflecting the vibrant energy of the event.

The images capture the radiant lights and vast gathering of devotees at Maha Kumbh, showcasing it as a majestic spectacle.

The images underscore the sheer scale of the religious event, which continues to amaze people worldwide, an official statement said.

Sharing the images, Pettit commented on the view of the Maha Kumbh Mela from the ISS, highlighting the radiant brilliance of the world's largest human gathering along the banks of Ganga.

Pettit is an American astronaut and chemical engineer who is celebrated for his astrophotography and innovative contributions to space exploration.

Known as the inventor of the first patented object created in space, the "Zero-G Cup", Pettit has spent an impressive 555 days aboard the ISS.

At 69, he is considered NASA's oldest active astronaut. PTI ABN ARI