NASA-ISRO satellite NISAR launch likely in March: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The ISRO-NASA joint satellite is likely to be launched in March next year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) was scheduled for launch early this year but had run into delays after NASA scientists found that its 12-metre reflector antenna needed some corrective action and had to be taken to the US for rectification.

The radar antenna reflector was shipped back to India in October this year for re-integration with the satellite and currently undergoing necessary tests, he said.

"Also, due to the eclipse season, the conditions are not conducive for deployment of NISAR’s boom and the Radar Antenna Reflector. In view of the aforementioned factors, NISAR is now likely to be launched during March 2025,” Singh said. PTI SKU RHL