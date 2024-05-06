Naseem Khan withdraws his resignation as Cong campaign panel member, to canvass for candidates

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Mumbai Congress leader Naseem Khan who had expressed his disappointment over the Maha Vikas Aghadhi not fielding candidates from the minority community in Lok Sabha elections has withdrawn his resignation from the party campaign committee.
This was announced by AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, in a press conference held in Mumbai in the presence of Khan on Monday.
Notably, Khan had quit as a member of the Congress campaign committee citing non-representation of the minority community in the poll fray.
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Khan had said he would not campaign for party candidates for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls.
"Congress is a democratic set-up where everyone can speak freely. Naseem Khan has taken back his resignation from the campaign committee. He will canvass for the party candidates," Chennithala said.
Khan, who was present at the press conference, claimed the Congress leadership has taken note of the issues raised by him and will take an appropriate decision in future.
"I am a loyal Congressman and will work to strengthen the hands of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to install PM from the INDIA bloc. I am not upset," he said.
Khan also said Mumbai North Central candidate and city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad will win by a margin of 2 lakh votes. She is pitted against Ujjwal Nikam of BJP. PTI MR NSK