Naseeruddin Shah, Geetanjali Shree among speakers at 'Mountain Mosaic' in Darjeeling

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree and Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash are among the eminent names taking part in the debut edition of literary and arts festival 'Mountain Mosaic' in Darjeeling, starting September 26.

Set amid the lush greenery of Makaibari tea estate, the festival aims to engage in "mindful experiences, stimulating conversations, exemplary performances, and culinary adventures".

It will be held at Taj Chia Kutir Resort and Spa, Darjeeling, and will be curated by the Kolkata Literary Meet.

"The 'Mountain Mosaic' is to give tourists and the patrons of art a unique experience of the best artistes against the stunning background of the Himalayas and the iconic Makaibari tea estate," said Malavika Banerjee, director of Kolkata Literary Meet, in a statement.

While Shree will speak on her International Booker prize winning novel, "Tomb of Sand", and Shah will do dramatic reading; Bangash, son of Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, will perform 'Raag Pahadi'.

Comedian Anuvab Pal, Mount Everest climber Jamling Tenzing Norgay, and award-winning author Stephen Alter are also participating in the four day event.

Norgay is the son of the famous Nepalese-Indian Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who in 1953 became one of the first two confirmed people to reach the top of Mount Everest along with New Zealand climber Edmund Hillary.

"We are excited to welcome our esteemed guest to witness The Mountain Mosaic curated by Kolkata Literary Meet – an unforgettable weekend of cultural immersion.Experience magical, mystical and mesmerising journey," said Jitendra Singh Lote, general manager of Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa, Darjeeling.

The event will conclude with enchanting melodies of Sufi Qawwali and Ghazal group Rehmat-E-Nusrat.

It will come to a close on September 29.