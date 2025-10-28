Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur to headline the 6th edition of Delhi Theatre Festival

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Seasoned theatre and cinema stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Anupam Kher are all set to captivate audiences with their performances as the Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) returns to the national capital on November 14.

Organised by Alchemist Live, the three-day festival, now in its sixth edition, will showcase seven plays at four different venues across Delhi-NCR -- Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram.

“Einstein", a solo play performed and directed by Naseeruddin Shah, explores different dimensions of the German physicist’s life.

The production will open the festival on November 14 at Siri Fort Auditorium, followed by another show on November 15, before moving to Gurugram’s Aurum Conventions on November 16.

"Delhi Theatre Festival has been a constant companion in my journey over the years, and it feels special to return yet again with Einstein. Every season brings a new energy, new audiences, and new stories, and that is what makes this festival such a vital space for theatre," Shah said in a statement.

Another solo performance, Anupam Kher’s autobiographical play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai", will be staged at Siri Fort Auditorium on November 16. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play features Kher narrating and dramatising significant moments from his life -- from his first romantic encounter and failure at a Gandhi audition to his casting in "Saaransh", his award wins, personal relationships, and more.

The much celebrated suspense drama “Dreamz", directed by Pankaj Kapur and featuring the father-daughter duo Pankaj and Sanah Kapur, will be performed at Aurum Conventions on November 15.

The play follows professor Sanjeev Mishra during his journey to Kasauli, where he encounters a mysterious woman looking for her missing sister. The narrative unfolds through surreal, dream-like sequences that intensify the atmosphere of mystery.

The lineup will also feature the Delhi premiere of “Autobiography”, directed by theatre veteran Lillete Dubey, who also stars in the production alongside Denzil Smith. Additionally, “Karamjale Brothers” -- also a Delhi premiere -- is directed by celebrated thespian Rajat Kapoor and features actor Vinay Pathak with an ensemble cast.

"Over the past five seasons, Delhi Theatre Festival has grown from a city event into a cultural landmark. With Season 6, , we’re reimagining the festival at an even larger scale which includes premieres, legends, and new voices all sharing one stage. We are proud to bring together the finest talent and audiences to celebrate the timeless magic of theatre," said Prabhu Tony, CEO and co-founder of Alchemist Live.

The other two plays are "Sir Sir Sarla", a sharp and engaging tale of human emotions, starring Makarand Deshpande, Aahana Kumra, and Sanjay Dadhich; and "Dhumrapaan", a gripping drama exploring complex relationships and darker human tendencies, featuring Kumud Mishra, Subrajyoti Barat, Siddharth Kumar, and an ensemble.

The festival will come to a close on November 16. PTI MG MAH MAH