Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign completes five years

Amritsar, Nov 18 (PTI) Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, a national initiative focused on achieving a drug-free India, completed its five years with a grand celebration at Guru Nanak Dev University here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by school and college students, Border Security Force personnel, and members of self-help groups, spiritual organisations, youth clubs and non-governmental organisations.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar were also present.

A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out, in which he congratulated all stakeholders and emphasised that a drug-free India can be achieved only through collective resolve, continuous societal efforts and the active participation of every citizen, especially youths.

During the programme, Olympians, competition winners, master volunteers, former drug addicts who were rehabilitated, and outstanding contributors in the field of de-addiction were felicitated.

At the function, Governor Kataria launched four new digital initiatives to further strengthen the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. This included the launch of three portals and one application.

Minister Virendra Kumar administered oath to more than 10,000 participants at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, both the Punjab Governor and the Union Minister lauded the transformation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan into a true people's movement through the collective efforts of citizens, youth, women, educational institutions and spiritual organisations.

The minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eradicate substance abuse and build a healthy, aware and empowered India. PTI JMS CHS RUK RUK