'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to be taken out across Punjab from today: Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a "Nasha Mukti Yatra" will be taken out across Punjab, terming it a people's revolution to free the state from the menace of drugs.

Addressing an event at Langroya village in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district as part of the ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, the AAP leader said the war against drugs has turned into a people's movement against the scourge.

"The entire state is united against drug abuse. The Nasha Mukti Yatra is starting from SBS Nagar today," the former Delhi chief minister said.

"Over the next one-and-a-half months, we will go to all the 13,000 villages (in the state) and speak to the people. In the cities, we will go to every ward," said Kejriwal, flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A decisive battle is going on against the drug menace in Punjab, making village after village drug-free, the AAp leader added.

"Everyone must take a pledge that they will not use drugs or allow their sale in the villages. The police and the administration are there to support the people in this movement against drug abuse," Kejriwal said, He also urged the villagers not to help people arrested in drug cases secure bail.

"The AAP government is taking steps to rein in the drugs menace, making the biggest recovery so far this year in Tarn Taran district where 85 kg of heroin was seized. More than 10,000 smugglers were arrested in the last two-and-a-half months, including 8,500 big ones," Kejriwal claimed.

"At the time of polls, we promised to make Punjab drug-free and we are doing our job. If needed, we are ready to sacrifice our lives," he added.

Kejriwal also said that all efforts will be made to help those falling prey to drug addiction, adding that the rehabilitation centres across the state have been equipped with modern facilities.

Over the next year, gymnasiums and grounds will be established in the villages so that the youth can channelise their energy in a positive manner, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also claimed that in the past three years, the AAP government has given government jobs to 55,000 youth purely on merit basis.

"Now, planning is being done on a big scale so that the unemployed youth in every village get jobs," he said. PTI SUN ARI