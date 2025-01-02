Nashik: 8-year-old girl dies as truck hits two-wheeler

Nashik, Jan 2 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1:30pm on the service road of the Mumbai-Agra highway in Ojhar, he said.

"A truck carrying LPG cylinders hit a two-wheeler, killing Arpita Prakash Shinde. She was on the two-wheeler along with her mother and sister. By the time the brakes were applied, the child had slipped under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot. Her mother and sister sustained injuries," the official said.

The driver was thrashed by passersby before being handed over to the police, he added.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM