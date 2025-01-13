Nashik accident: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Nashik district and announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

Eight persons were killed and several others injured on Sunday evening after a tempo and a truck collided at Dwarka Circle in Nashik, according to police.

There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to CIDCO area in Nashik. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad, the police said.

Fadnavis, in a post on X, expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and said the medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government. PTI ND GK