Nashik BJP chief takes U-turn on resignation

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) A day after resigning as Nashik city BJP president, apparently over internal differences regarding the mayoral candidate, Sunil Kedar, withdrew his decision on Wednesday.

Kedar announced resignation after the party picked Himgauri Aher-Adke and Machhindra Sanap for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

He sent his resignation letter to the state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources said Kedar had proposed an alliance with Shiv Sena in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), but state minister Girish Mahajan didn't approve it.

"I held a detailed discussion with the state BJP leadership on the reasons for which I had tendered my resignation as the city president. I am satisfied with the discussion. As per the instructions by the state BJP, I am withdrawing my resignation," Kedar said on Wednesday. PTI COR NSK