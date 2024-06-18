Nashik-bound LPG tanker overturns in Thane; driver injured

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) The driver of a gas tanker carrying 18 tonnes of LPG was injured when the heavy vehicle overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Tuesday, but there was no leakage, civic officials said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell's chief Yasin Tadvi said the accident took place at around 3 pm when the tanker was on its way to Nashik from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Santosh Yadav, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the Retibunder area, he said.

Yadav sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, said Tadvi.

Fortunately, there was no leakage of gas from the overturned tanker, he added. PTI COR RSY