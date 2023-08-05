Nashik: Citizens bear brunt as strike called by conductors of pvt firm to operate city buses continues

Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) Thousands of citizens faced inconvenience as the strike called by a section of employees of a contractor firm which operates bus service in Nashik continued on the second day on Saturday.

Conductors appointed by the contractor firm for the CITILINC bus service of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) went on indefinite strike on Friday alleging they have not received their salary for June.

Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd (CITILINC) has appointed Max Detective and Security Services Company for ticket collection for the bus service.

A meeting held on Friday failed to resolve the issue.

Notably, conductors of CITILINC had observed a strike over non-payment of salaries for the months of May and June last month.

That strike was called off on July 19 following the intervention by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The fresh strike cum 'stop work' agitation has left office-goers, students, and other people hassled.

Many people complained of over-charging by autorickshaw drivers in the city. PTI COR NSK