Nashik Cong protests against BJYM for vandalising party office in Mumbai

Nashik, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress workers in Nashik protested against the attack on its office in Mumbai on Thursday by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advertisment

Accusing the grand old party of always insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers had stormed the Congress office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and vandalised it, damaging furniture and tearing posters.

The workers also threw ink at posters of some Congress leaders. The police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The BJYM protest came after Congress leaders accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

Congress protesters here claimed Shah and the BJP had not apologised for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Advertisment

The Congress will not flinch in the face of such cowardly attacks, they said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign over the Mumbai incident.

A protest was also held in front of a statue of Ambedkar on Shivaji Road here, Congress leader Akash Chhajed said. PTI COR BNM