Nashik cops parade gangsters in public over videos celebrating kingpin's release from jail

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Members of a gang who posted videos on social media to celebrate the release of their kingpin in Maharashtra's Nashik city were paraded in public with hands tied to ensure "they learn a lesson the hard way", a police official said on Saturday.

The reels and posts made by these persons had gone viral on social media. A video of the "victory parade" comprising several vehicles had a voice over claiming, amid loud background music, about "raja ke aagman mein unki praja ka intazar" (subjects waiting for the arrival of their king).

The video showed a couple of members of the local gang welcoming the history-sheeter as he walked out of Nashik Road Central Jail before being joined by a convoy of vehicles with cheering associates resorting to hooliganism.

The group and its kingpin were tracked down and paraded in public with their hands tied by rope, and many were made to walk on their knees all the way till Deolali Camp police station, the official said.

"Yesterday, our teams dealt firmly with boys celebrating the release of an on-record criminal [imprisoned since 2020, released now in 2025, and immediately externed upon release] to ensure they learned their lesson the hard way. Strong message to all others,", the Nashik city police said on X.

Posting videos, the police further said, "Don't glorify criminals. No victory parades on Nashik streets. We are watching." PTI DC BNM