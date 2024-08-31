Nashik: Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance celebrates Foundation Day

Nashik, Aug 31 (PTI) The 71st Foundation Day of the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) was celebrated on Saturday at the organisation's unit in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) complex in Ozar in Nashik.

In a statement issued during the day, Satish Kumar, Additional Director General (AQA) said Foundation Day was a momentous occasion to look back and note the remarkable achievements of the department and also to rededicate quality assurance to defence aviation to ensure aerospace safety.

The HAL management hailed the contributions made by DGAQA during indigenisation, manufacturing, repair, overhaul, maintenance and continued service support.

DGAQA is a regulatory authority for quality assurance under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production. It was established on August 31, 1954 and provides quality assurance for airborne stores to the IAF, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard. These include aircraft, helicopters, aero engines, UAVs, missiles, aircraft munitions, avionics etc, the release said. PTI COR BNM