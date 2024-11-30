Nashik feels the chill as mercury dips to 8.9 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Several parts of Maharashtra are experiencing a dip in mercury levels with Nashik in the northern region recording a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded during 12 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Beed and Jeur (in Solapur) recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 10.7 degrees Celsius in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar).

Satara and Mahabaleshwar recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius and 11.5 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Sangli was 14.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 16.7 degrees Celsius in Kolhapur.

Jalgaon in north Maharashtra saw the mercury level dipping to 11.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

"However, the temperature is set to rise from Saturday due to an increase in the moisture content from Cyclone Fengal," Sushma Nair, scientist from IMD Mumbai said.

In Mumbai, the Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba weather station clocked 21.2 degrees Celsius. PTI PR NP