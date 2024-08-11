Nashik has potential to become medical hub: Bhujbal

Nashik, Aug 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said with many big hospitals coming to Nashik, the city has the potential to become a medical hub.

The state minister for food and civil supplies spoke at Stroke - Master Class 2024, a one-day scientific workshop and conference organised by the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), Nashik chapter.

"Many big hospitals are coming to Nashik. Nashik has the potential to be a medical hub, and the city will become a medical hub for sure," he said.

He said the present generation is falling prey to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure at a very young age, and the right treatment at the right time can save lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmal Surya, president of ISA, said blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol were major reasons for stroke, and paralysis is also the third biggest cause of death.

Dr Arvind Sharma, secretary of ISA, said, "Mission Brain Attack is the only pan-India campaign of its kind that addresses every aspect from stroke prevention, awareness, management, care, and rehabilitation." The aim of 'Mission Brain Attack' is to create awareness about brain stroke and provide end-to-end care.

At least 200 physicians from the city attended the workshop. PTI COR ARU