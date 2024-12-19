Nashik man comes to Mumbai for asthma treatment, dies in ferry tragedy with wife, minor son

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) It was just two days back that a man from a town in Nashik district came to Mumbai, accompanied by his wife and minor son, for treatment of asthma. But little did he know that none of them would ever be able to return home.

The couple, Rakesh Ahire, wife Harshada and their five-year-old son Nidhesh, were among the 13 persons, who lost their lives in the ferry boat tragedy that took place off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred after a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off Karanja near Mumbai at around 4 pm on Wednesday. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was going from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

"Rakesh Ahire, who resided in Nashik's Pimpalgaon Baswant, was in Mumbai for the treatment of his asthma. His wife and their five-year-old son accompanied him. The trio had arrived in Mumbai just two days back," their relative said.

"On Wednesday, they boarded the Neel Kamal ferry from the Gateway of India that was taking them to the Elephanta island. But their visit ended in a tragedy," the relative said.

He added that the bodies of the trio were sent to their native place in Pimpalgaon Baswant and the last rites were performed on Thursday afternoon. PTI ND NP