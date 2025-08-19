Nashik man strangles wife after quarrel, commits suicide

Nashik, Aug 19 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife following a quarrel and committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik city in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chunchale area near the Ambad suburb of the city, an official said.

Chetan Nana Madkar, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly quarrelled with his wife, Swati (27), on Monday night and strangled her with a dupatta. He then hanged himself from the ceiling using a saree, the official said.

The couple, who had three children, quarrelled frequently over Madkar's addiction to alcohol.

The official said the victim had gone to live with her mother a few days ago and had returned to her husband after noticing some positive changes in his behaviour.

A case of murder has been registered with Ambad police, and further investigations are on, he added. PTI COR ARU