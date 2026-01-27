Nashik mayor election to take place on February 6

Nashik, Jan 27 (PTI) Election of the mayor and deputy mayor of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will take place on Friday, divisional commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam has said.

Gedam on Tuesday issued an order to organize a special meeting of the NMC House for the purpose.

Similar orders were issued to Dhule, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon municipal corporations.

Orders were also issued to conduct a similar meeting of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) to elect the mayor and deputy mayor there on February 7.

Elections to municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. PTI COR KRK