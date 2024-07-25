Nashik police book deceased Sena office-bearer over agitation

Nashik, July 25 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Nashik district registered a case against a woman Shiv Sena leader, who died in November 2023, for taking part in an agitation two days ago. An official on Thursday attributed the slip-up to an oversight.

On Tuesday, a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers agitated at the Ghoti toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra road and blocked the highway for some time, demanding that toll collection be stopped till potholes on the road are repaired.

Following the protest, the Ghoti police booked 24 leaders, including former MLAs Nirmala Gavit, Vasant Gite and Yogesh Gholap, from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), for violating an order concerning assembly of people.

However, Magar, a former district convener of Shiv Sena, was also named in the FIR. After the split in the undivided Sena, she had sided with the Shinde faction.

An official on Thursday clarified after the blunder went viral on social media.

As some women had also joined the agitation, the local police thought Shobha Magar was one among them, said the official.

“However, Ghoti police have submitted a letter to the court mentioning that her name has been removed from the case,” said the official from Ghoti police station. PTI COR NR