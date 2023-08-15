Nashik: Police stop protesting siblings from immolating themselves

Nashik, Aug 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday foiled an attempt by a brother-sister duo to immolate themselves, said an official.

The incident took place before the flag hoisting ceremony attended by rural development minister Girish Mahajan.

Yogesh Khatal and his sister Ashwini Khatal, residents of Shingve Matobache village in Chandwad tehsil of the district, are on hunger strike opposite the Divisional Revenue Commissioner's office here for a month, the official said.

According to the siblings, they lost their ancestral land due to the lax functioning of the Land Records department and the administration did not take any action despite their petitions.

They had warned that they would be immolating themselves on Independence Day.

But police stopped the duo in time on Tuesday morning as they poured petrol on themselves and took them in custody, the official said. PTI COR KRK