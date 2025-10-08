Nashik reports two matricides among three murders in one day

Nashik, Oct 8 (PTI) Nashik city recorded three murders, including two separate cases of women being killed by their sons, in a span of 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Mangala Gawali, 60, a resident of Old Satpur Colony, was killed by her son Swapnil on Tuesday after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, an official said. Swapnil is heavily dependent on alcohol, he said.

In the city’s Bhagva Chowk area, 57-year-old Arvind, alias Balu Muralidhar Patil, throttled his 85-year-old mother Yashodabai on Tuesday night, police said, adding that Arvind has mental health issues.

After killing his mother, Arvind walked to the Nashik Road police station and informed the cops about the murder.

In another incident, 21-year-old Kunal Saude and a minor fatally attacked Amol Shankarrao Meshram, 40, with sharp weapons over a property dispute, the police said. PTI COR NR