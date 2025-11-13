Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis lays foundation stone of projects costing Rs 6k cr

Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) Development works costing more than Rs 20,000 crore have been sanctioned for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which will establish Nashik as a major tourism and pilgrimage centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

All these works will be conducted in a transparent manner, he said after performing 'bhoomupujan' for several projects, adding there would be no shortage of funds for the "parva" that comes once in 12 years.

"We have planned that all these works should sustain for at least 25 years and will change the face of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. It will make Nashik a major tourism and pilgrimage centre. The state government will good compensation for land that will be acquired for these works," the CM said at a rally after the 'bhoomipujan' event.

"This Kumbh is special as it comes during 'Trikhand Yog' after 75 years. Therefore, it will continue for 28 months. It will begin on October 31, 2026 and continue till July 24, 2028. People from across the world visited Prayagraj Kumbh. Nashik Kumbh is also a part of this tradition. However, the difference is that Prayagraj Kumbh takes place on 15,000 hectares of land on the banks of Ganga, while we have only 500 acres of land in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar," he pointed out.

The Union and state governments have sanctioned works costing Rs 20,000 crore, and 'bhoomipujan' for works entailing expenditure of Rs 6000 crore were done during the day, the CM informed.

These include proposed works costing Rs 2,270 crore by the Public Works Department and Rs 3,338 crore works by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The biggest Zilla Parishad building in the state has also been inaugurated here, Fadnavis said in the presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Girish Mahajan, who is state minister in charge for Kumbh Mela, as well as senior officials.

During his visit, the CM also visited Ramkund area in Panchavati and took information about the proposed Rs 99.14 crore Ramkal Path, which includes renovation and conservation of various structures and improvement in basic amenities for the tourists.

The project will help in taking the religious, cultural and historical importance of Ramkund, Seeta Gumpha (cave), Lord Kalaram temple, Ram Laxman Gumpha and other historical temples in the area to people, officials said.

Fadnavis and Shinde prayed at the Lord Kalaram temple.

In another development, former MLA and Congress district president Shirish Kotwal and others joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state water resources minister Girish Mahajan. PTI COR BNM