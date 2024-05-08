Nashik woman jumps to death from building; her two kids found dead in home

Nashik, May 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Wednesday, while her two children were found dead in her home, an official said.

Police suspect Ashwini Nikumbh, who left behind a video message blaming her husband, poisoned her children Aaradhya (8) and Agastya (2) before taking her life.

Around 7 am, Ashwini jumped from the terrace of Hari Vandan Apartment in the Konark Nagar area of the city.

After being alerted by other residents, the police reached the spot and found her two children dead in her home. Her husband was out of the station at the time.

The police have recovered a note, purportedly written by Ashwini, blaming her husband Swapnil for torturing her. Before killing herself, she also recorded a video message accusing Swapni of pushing her to take the extreme step and shared the clip with their relatives, an official said.

Swapnil, who was in Pune for work, has been called to join the probe, the official said. PTI COR NR