Nasir Aslam Wani named advisor to J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday appointed senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani as advisor to chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Wani is a close aide of Abdullah and served as the minister of state during his first tenure between 2009 and 2014 and held charge of multiple ministries.

"Nasir Aslam Wani is hereby appointed as advisor to Chief Minister, J&K," an order issued by General Administration Department reads.

It said the terms and conditions of Wani's appointment shall be notified separately.

Wani, who lost the assembly elections from the Kupwara seat, is the NC provincial president of Kashmir.