Nasir gang member wanted in MCOC Act, murder held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of Nasir gang who was wanted under the MCOC Act and for murder, police said on Tuesday.

A few months ago, the city police received information about the movements of Danish Jamal in Delhi, they said.

Jamal is the cousin of gangster Nasir, who is also lodged in jail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act. Jamal, Adil and Badar were running the gang.

Police said that he was arrested from Bhopal along with his associate Gaurav on April 16.

“After getting information, it was revealed that Jamal had been hiding in Uttar Pradesh and will be in Delhi. But later we got to know that Jamal along with Gaurav went to Bhopal. Team arrested him from Bhopal on April 16," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The DCP said that Jamal has a long history of committing heinous crimes for more than 15 years and his associate Gaurav is a proclaimed offender in a murder case.