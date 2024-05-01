Nasir murder case: Mangaluru court sentences four convicts to life imprisonment

Mangaluru, May 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case.

The additional district and sessions court convicted Vijeth Kumar (22), Kiran Poojary (24), Aneesh (23), and Abhijith (24) on April 8 for the murder of Mohammed Nasir.

Pronouncing the sentence on Tuesday, the first Additional District and Sessions Judge, H S Mallikarjuna Swamy, also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each on the four convicts.

On August 6, 2015, the accused attacked Mohammed Nasir and Mohammed Mustafa, an auto-rickshaw driver, with swords while Nasir was travelling in Mustafa's vehicle. Nasir was killed in the assault, while Mustafa survived.

According to the prosecution, the motive behind the murder was retaliation for an attack on Vijeth Kumar and Abhijith the previous night by some Muslim youths in Bantwal.

The four accused followed the Nasir's auto-rickshaw from Melkar to Mudipu on motorcycles. Upon confirming the identities of the occupants as Muslims, they carried out the fatal attack, the prosecution said.

While delivering the sentence, the judge directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim's wife, Rahamath, along with compensation from the State Legal Services Authority. Additionally, the complainant, Mustafa, is entitled to compensation from the same authority, the court said.