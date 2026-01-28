Natesan 'disappointed' over NSS-SNDP unity move collapse

Alappuzha/Kottayam, Jan 28 (PTI) Days after the NSS pulled out of efforts to unite with his organisation, SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the move and claimed attempts were underway to weaken the unity initiative by misrepresenting certain remarks of his.

The Nair Service Society represents the forward Nair community, while the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam is an organisation of the numerically strong Ezhava community.

Speaking at an SN Trust function in Alappuzha district, Natesan described NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair as an "innocent, decent, and selfless" leader who had supported his work in the past.

He said Nair had faced pressure and stepped back from the unity effort due to decisions made during the NSS director board meeting.

"There is no sorrow or protest in that," Natesan said, calling the Nair community a "brother community" and urging SNDP members not to criticise the NSS or its leader.

In his speech, Natesan alleged that attempts were underway to weaken the unity initiative by misrepresenting his remarks and branding the SNDP as "anti-Muslim".

He rejected that charge and said the organisation's call for unity had always been inclusive.

"TV Channels create controversies to increase ratings," he said, adding that his criticism had been directed only at what he described as the communal politics of the Muslim League, not the Muslim community.

He also said efforts were being made to "hijack the issue by portraying the SNDP as anti-Muslim." According to Natesan, Sukumaran Nair's "broad-mindedness" had given him strength during difficult times.

Meanwhile, Sukumaran Nair, speaking to reporters in Changanassery after Natesan's speech, reiterated that he withdrew from the unity move because it became clear there was political interference in SNDP's approach.

He said no other individuals had influenced his decision.

Nair also mentioned that Natesan's son and SNDP Yogam vice president, Thushar Vellappally, had expressed willingness to meet him.

However, as Thushar is also a leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and associated with the BJP-led NDA, any discussion related to NSS-SNDP unity would take on a political colour.

He said he informed Thushar of this and told him there was no need for a meeting.

The proposed unity move between the community organisations NSS and SNDP Yogam proved short-lived, with the former announcing its withdrawal from the initiative on Monday.

The NSS has said such unity was impractical, especially since it maintains an equal distance from all political parties. PTI TGB SSK SA