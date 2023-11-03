Nath, Digvijaya like feuding characters of 'Mere Apne', not doting friends from 'Sholay', says MP CM

Satna, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are like the quarrelling 'Shyam' and "Chainu" of the Gulzar-directed 1971 classic 'Mere Apne' rather than doting friends 'Jai' and 'Viru' of Sholay that the grand old party likens them to, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while results will be declared on December 3.

Without naming Nath and Singh, the CM said. "Congress leaders call them Jai and Viru (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra). But they are actually Shyam and Chainu (played by Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha) who are fighting all the time to hold sway in their territories." Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprising the Congress and more than 25 parties opposed to the BJP, had disintegrated even before taking shape.

He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) is part of INDIA, had recently claimed the Congress did not care for other political parties.

The Congress only cares about one family, Chouhan added.

Sonia Gandhi is only interested in establishing the careers of her children Rahul and Priyanka, while in MP Kamal Nath is doing the same with his son (and Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP) Nakul, the CM alleged.

"His (Nath) son is announcing (poll) tickets for Chhindwara district before the Congress. Digvijaya Singh is establishing his son (MLA Jaivardhan Singh). The INDIA bloc has fallen apart and so has the Congress," Chouhan claimed.

Bihar CM Kumar had on Thursday said there was not much progress on the INDIA front as the Congress was busy with Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telengana and Mizoram.

"In the INDIA coalition, all of us had agreed to assign the Congress the leading role. But it appears they will respond and call the next meeting only after they are through with the ongoing elections," Kumar had said. PTI LAL BNM BNM