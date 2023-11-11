Nath slams BJP for manifesto not mentioning Ladli Bahna Yojana dole hike, accuses Chouhan of lying

Bhopal, Nov 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls does not have a mention of increasing the monthly financial aid under the Ladli Bahna Yojana to Rs 3,000, while many of the promises have been copied from the Congress' announcements, the opposition party's state unit chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday.

The BJP released its 96-page manifesto or 'sankalp patra' during the day, which promised, among other things, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna and Ujjwala' schemes and free education upto the post-graduation level for girls from poor families.

Higher minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy, houses for the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme and free education upto Class 12 for poor students were among other salient promises.

Currently, women beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana get Rs 1,250 per month, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has maintained it would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month gradually.

"It takes a lot of courage to lie. Shivraj ji, you have not left any city or town in Madhya Pradesh where you have not put up hoardings and banners promising to give Rs 3,000 to your sisters (under Ladli Bahna Yojana). But today when you released the Sankalp Patra, you didn't make any announcement (on it)," Nath said.

Nath asked women not to worry since the Congress would come to power and would give them Rs 1,500 per month under the 'Nari Samman Yojana' and also provide them gas cylinders at Rs 500 from January 1.

The Congress has promised to waive loans of farmers, fill two lakh vacant posts, supply 100 units of power free and 200 units at half rates, give 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes and reintroduce of Old Pension Scheme, Nath said.

"What are you doing on these issues? I know you haven't answered my questions in 18 years of your rule and won't do so today either. But the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a befitting answer," Nath said attacking the ruling BJP.

The BJP has copied the Congress' announcements of Rs 4,000 per bag to tendu leaf pluckers, Rs 1.01 lakh for the marriage of women, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free education for girls and the poor, Nath alleged.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November17, while votes will be counted on December 3. PTI ADU BNM BNM