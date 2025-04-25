Nathu Colony Flyover shut for a month for load testing, urgent repairs: Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Nathu Colony Flyover in east Delhi's Shahdara area will remain closed for general traffic for a month till May 25 due to urgent load testing and repair work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is undertaking the load testing of the flyover, which has reportedly worn out and requires immediate replacement. As a result, both carriageways between Durgapuri Chowk and GTB Crossing have been shut temporarily to facilitate the repairs.

"All types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and LGVs (light goods vehicles), will be diverted onto the slip roads of the Nathu Colony Flyover for their onward journey," the advisory said, adding that longer queue lengths and travel delays are anticipated during the testing period.

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes via Durgapuri Chowk, Loni Gol Chakkar, DC Chambray and Gagan T-Point for a smooth travel.

To manage traffic flow, advisory signages have been placed at key locations and additional traffic personnel have been deployed, the police added.

The Nathu Colony Flyover, which was constructed with the aim to decongest the busy Nathu Colony intersection and provide a way to commute over the railway track, was built in 2011. But by 2018, the movement of heavy vehicles on it was restricted by putting up height barriers, considering the flyover dangerous.

Last year in December, former chief minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry against all officers involved in the framing of the tender, awarding the work contract and supervising the execution of work on the flyover.

The flyover, stretching between Rohtas Nagar and Seemapuri, was constructed on Road No. 68 by DTTDC and later on handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) for maintenance. PTI SSJ SSM SSJ KSS KSS