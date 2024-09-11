Nathu La Day observed, tributes paid to martyrs of 1967 India-China conflict

Gangtok, Sep 11 (PTI) The 58th 'Nathu La Day' was observed on Wednesday and tributes were paid to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1967 India-China conflict.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and 17th Mountain Division Major General GOC Amit Kabhtiyal participated in a function at Sherathang War Memorial at Nathu La Pass.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "The Nathu La Vijay Diwas is a day of great pride and significance." He also stressed the need to make a film to commemorate and preserve the victorious Nathu La Day of 1967.

"Such a film would inspire the youth to join the armed forces and deeply embed the essence and importance of Nathu La Victory Day in the hearts and minds of people," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang announced that from next year, Nathu La Day would be celebrated as 'Nathu La Vijay Diwas'.

"Nathu La Day symbolises the valour and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, who protect our nation's sovereignty in some of the harshest conditions," he said.

"On this solemn occasion, I extend my deepest gratitude to these courageous souls whose unmatched service and ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered," the chief minister added.

Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder also paid tributes to the warriors of the 1967 India-China conflict.

"The Nathu La Diwas assumes a historic significance in the context that it marks a pivotal moment for establishment of peace along the border," he said.

Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak, DGP A K Singh and senior officials of the Indian Army and the Sikkim Police were present on the occasion. PTI KDK ACD