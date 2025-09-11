Nathula Vijay Diwas observed in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 11 (PTI) The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas was observed on Thursday with solemnity, pride, and national spirit at Nathula on India-China border.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended a function to honour the extraordinary courage and victory of Indian soldiers against the Chinese forces at Nathula in 1967.

The dignitaries paid tributes to the officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while defending the sovereignty of the nation in one of the most challenging terrains on the India-China border.

A bust of Late Major General Sagat Singh was unveiled at the Nathula border.

Maj Gen Sagat Singh, the then General Officer Commanding of the 17 Mountain Division, led the Indian Army during the 11th September 1967 Nathula skirmish, according to a statement.

Under his leadership, the Indian soldiers not only repelled enemy advances but compelled them to retreat and surrender.

Addressing the gathering, the CM extended heartiest congratulations to the Indian Army, especially the soldiers serving at Nathula, and expressed profound respect for the fallen heroes.

He also acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Vibrant Village Programme', which has transformed border villages by bringing development, connectivity, and security to the forefront. Tamang commended Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too for his support and consistent engagement with India’s armed forces.

Highlighting the state-level initiatives to honour the soldiers, he said that Sikkim has become the first state to implement a 20 per cent reservation in police recruitment for Agniveer soldiers. PTI KDK NN