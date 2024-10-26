Nation can only progress when elderly are cared for, valued: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Highlighting the importance of economic and social empowerment for senior citizens, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday emphasized the need to align government policies with community priorities particularly in rural areas.

He was speaking at the Grand Finale 'SAMAGAM', which marked the end of month-long celebrations focused on enhancing the dignity, respect and security of senior citizens across India.

According to an official statement, the event showcased various initiatives undertaken during the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons, including a short film summarising these efforts.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Athawale addressed the gathering with a focus on the economic and social empowerment of senior citizens.

He applauded the ministry's efforts to bridge the gap between government policies and on-ground implementation, particularly through direct engagement with elderly communities in rural and urban areas.

Athawale also reiterated the importance of schemes that provide financial security and healthcare, emphasizing that a nation can only progress when the elderly are cared for and valued.

The gathering featured prominent dignitaries, including Union Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma and Dr Vinod Kumar Paul from NITI Aayog.

Verma reinforced the vital role senior citizens play in shaping the nation's values and heritage and said that the government's mission was to create an inclusive society where seniors are both supported and celebrated.

Dr Paul stressed the need for innovation in policy design to address the growing needs of India's ageing population.

Throughout October, various activities were organised, starting with a pledge-taking ceremony on October 1 at the Air Force Bal Bharati School in New Delhi, where students participated in a walkathon with their grandparents.

Rashtriya Vayoshree Camps were held at 51 locations nationwide to provide assistive devices to enhance mobility and overall well-being.

A talk series on 'Ageing with Dignity' took place on October 17, featuring esteemed speakers from various fields. A mega cultural event, 'Aradhana,' was held on the 24th at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, showcasing performances by artistes aged 60 and above, emphasizing the theme of active ageing and intergenerational solidarity.

The SAMAGAM finale serves as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to ensuring that senior citizens lead lives filled with dignity, security and happiness, the statement said.