‘Nation First’ key to India’s progress, says President Murmu

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the importance of instilling a sense of “Nation First” among citizens to make India a developed nation.

She was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers" in Hyderabad.

The President said colonial rulers not only "exploited India economically" but also sought to "dismantle its social fabric".

“The rulers who disregarded our rich intellectual traditions created a sense of cultural inferiority among citizens. Such practices were imposed, undermining our unity. Centuries of subjugation left citizens with a mentality of slavery. Instilling the feeling of ‘Nation First’ is essential to develop India,” she said.

Efforts to divide Indian society and create artificial differences were aimed at weakening unity. However, she noted that the spirit of Bharatiyata (Indian-ness) kept the flame of national unity alive. “Whether we are 'vanvasis' (forest dwellers), villagers, or city dwellers, we are all Indians first. This sense of national unity has kept us united despite numerous challenges,” she added.

Highlighting India’s ancient global influence, Murmu said the country’s religious beliefs, art, music, medical systems, technology, language, and literature have been widely appreciated.

“Indian philosophical systems were the first to offer ideal life values to the global community. Strengthening this glorious tradition is our responsibility,” she remarked.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the event. PTI SJR VVK GDK SSK SSK ROH