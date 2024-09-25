'Nation first' not just BJP's principle but also commitment, says Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in politics of development and 'nation first' is not just its principle but also a commitment.

Patel enrolled citizens as BJP's primary members at an event organised in a residential society as part of the ruling party's recently launched membership drive.

Patel, who represents Ghatlodia assembly seat of Ahmedabad city as its MLA, reached a residential society in Bopal area of the city under his constituency in the morning and enrolled some of the residents present there, a party release said.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the CM said, "As part of Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive, citizens of Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency joined BJP today. BJP believes in the politics of development. 'Nation First' is not just our principle, but also our commitment." Similar events to enrol common people as party's members under this drive are being held across the state since the beginning of this month, the release said.

The Gujarat BJP unit began this enrolment drive on September 3, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this nation-wide drive by renewing his own membership.

During the launch of the drive in the state, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil announced that the state has set a target of enrolling 2 crore primary members in Gujarat during this drive. PTI PJT PD NP