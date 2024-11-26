'Nation first' spirit will keep Constitution alive for centuries: PM Modi; Disturbance as strategy threatens democracy: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the spirit of 'nation first' will keep alive the Indian Constitution for centuries to come, as the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution was celebrated across the country with calls for constructive dialogue to serve people effectively.

As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions, Modi said the Constitution is acting as a "guiding light" at a time when India is going through a period of transformation.

The Constitution was variously described by the country's leadership as a "holy book", "living, continuously flowing stream", "progressive document", "masterpiece" and "our mother".

Recalling the words of the country's first President Rajendra Prasad in his concluding address to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, Modi said he had stated that India does not need anything more than a group of honest people who will keep the country's interests above their own.

"This sentiment of 'nation first' will keep alive the Constitution for centuries to come," he said, comments that came against the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's relentless attack on the BJP alleging that the saffron party wanted to "destroy the Constitution." "Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations, India's dreams will reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens will change, challenges will change. That is why they did not leave our Constitution as just a mere book of laws. Rather, they made it a living, continuously flowing stream," he said addressing an event at the Supreme Court.

Leaders of the BJP and the Congress also accused each other of working against the constitutional values.

A year long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption was launched by President Droupadi Murmu with an address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians to mark 'Samvidhan Diwas' (Constitution Day) in Parliament.

President Murmu said it is the responsibility of the executive, legislature and the judiciary to work together to make the lives of common people better in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

India's Constitution is a "living and progressive" document and the country's farsighted Constitution-makers provided for a system of adopting new ideas, according to the needs of the changing times, she added.

Several chief ministers also took out padyatras in their respective state capitals and spoke how the Constitution has ensured equal rights to everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The day of its adoption is observed as 'Samvidhan Divas'.

Noting that disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions, Vice President Dhankhar said it is time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through "constructive dialogue", debate and meaningful discussion to serve people effectively.

He invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that "our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time" if parties placed creed above country.

The celebrations were also utilised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to urge MPs to follow the tradition of constructive and dignified debates set by the Constituent Assembly. Birla's comments came against the backdrop of frequent disruptions in Parliament over a range of issues.

Addressing Congress' 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, targeted the prime minister, saying it is his guarantee, that "Modi has not read" the Constitution.

"If PM Modi would have read this book then what he does daily, he would not do it," Gandhi said, displaying a copy of the Constitution of India.

Gandhi claimed that the country's whole system is pitted against Dalits, Adivasis and backward-class people.

He said a wall obstructs the path of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs as he accused Modi and the RSS -- the ideological mentor of the BJP -- of strengthening that wall by "adding cement to it".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of not having any "constitutional integrity or federal character" and alleged that the party was undoing everything that BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly did through the Constitution.

The BJP hit back with party president J P Nadda accusing the Congress of undermining the statute when it was in power.

The BJP is the protector of the Constitution in the “real sense” and the Narendra Modi government has implemented its provisions in “letter and spirit”, he said addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said the strength of democracy in a huge country like India is its Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader did not greet President Murmu at the Parliament event.

Posting two video clips purportedly of the event on X, the BJP said, "Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President." It added, "Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the scion of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?" Elsewhere in the country, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and participated in a "padayatra" in Gandhinagar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described the adoption of the Constitution as a "holy and special" occasion, emphasising the importance of treating the Constitution as a "holy book".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed the inviolable values of the Preamble of the Constitution and dedication to protect the citizen’s rights.

Stalin read out the Preamble at the Secretariat in Chennai and he was joined by his Cabinet colleagues and government officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underlined the secular identity of India, "We are together, we are united. And we are secular, none can cause any fissure and division among us," Banerjee told reporters after offering puja at Kali temple at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged everyone to unite against anti-social and anti-national elements to build a strong India and a strong Manipur.

The Constitution is “our mother,” under which everything in the country functions, he said at a programme in Imphal.

The Jharkhand Congress kicked off a 60-day long 'Samvidhan Rakshak' (Constitution protector) campaign as part of the party's nation-wide programme.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all should express gratitude to the architects of the Constitution which has ensured equal rights to everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion. PTI TEAM GSN GSN