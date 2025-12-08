Nation forever indebted to sacrifices of soldiers: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to martyrs and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, saying the nation will always remain indebted to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

The lieutenant governor interacted with armed forces veterans at Lok Bhavan in Jammu. He lauded the bravery and dedication of the soldiers and reiterated the nation's deep respect for their service.

On this occasion, LG Sinha made a generous contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

He said the Armed Forces Flag Day, observed on December 7, reminds citizens that the well-being of armed forces personnel is a collective responsibility, and urged everyone to contribute to support those who safeguard the integrity of the nation.

Appealing to the public to donate to the fund, the LG said the contributions would be used for the welfare of serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. PTI AB AMJ AMJ