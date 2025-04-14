Nation grateful to Ambedkar for framing Constitution: Justice Gavai

New Delhi: Senior most Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai on Monday paid rich tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying the nation is always grateful to him for framing the Constitution.

He credited Ambedkar's ideology and vision for keeping the country united.

"The nation is always grateful to Dr Ambedkar because of the Constitution framed by him and his colleagues. India is strong, progressing and one of the fastest developing countries in the world. It is his philosophy, ideology and vision that are keeping us united and strong," Justice Gavai said on the apex court premises.

Ambedkar is recognised and hailed for his struggle to empower marginalised sections of society and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956.