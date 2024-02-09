Nation happy with Bharat Ratna to two late former PMs and agronomist: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the entire nation is happy with the Modi government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on late Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh along with late agronomist M S Swaminathan.

''Late Shri P V Narasimha Rao Garu being conferred with the Bharat Ratna is a momentous occasion that honours his extraordinary contributions to our nation's development. An erudite scholar and a polyglot, he became the fourth Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and ushered in significant land reforms. As Cabinet Minister, he served the country through various important portfolios'', Sarma posted.

''His Prime Ministership will be distinctively remembered for unleashing visionary economic reforms that have been instrumental in liberalising India's economy and global standing. From economic transformation to pioneering governance, his legacy continues to inspire generations. A heartfelt tribute to his remarkable leadership and enduring impact on our nation's progress'', he added.

The chief minister said Choudhary Charan Singh was a great leader who ''dedicated his life for the welfare of farmers and who lives in the hearts of farmers even today''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of conferring the country's highest civilian honour 'Bharat Ratna' to the former Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is indeed commendable, he said.

''Chaudhary Charan Singhji, who raised his voice against British misrule and the emergency imposed by the Congress, remained committed to democratic values throughout his life. Honouring him with 'Bharat Ratna' is a true recognition of his contribution in nation building. The whole country is happy with this decision of the Modi government'', he said.

Sarma said he was ''delighted to learn about the well-deserved recognition of Late Dr MS Swaminathan Ji with the #BharatRatna''.

"An eminent agronomist, agricultural scientist, and humanitarian, Dr Swaminathan's pioneering work has left an indelible mark on India's agricultural landscape. As a global leader of the green revolution, his efforts spearheaded a movement that saved India from famine-like conditions in the 1960s. His introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice revolutionised farming practices, ensuring food security for millions'', he posted.

This is a truly proud moment to ''celebrate his invaluable contributions to our country's agricultural sector'', the chief minister added.

Besides, the two former prime ministers and the agricultural scientist, late Bihar leader Karpoori Thakur and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have been awarded the Bharat Ratna this year, the highest ever of five in a single year.

Advani (96) is the only surviving member among the five recipients of the honour. PTI DG DG MNB