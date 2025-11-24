Nation has lost a gifted artist: Kerala CM on Dharmendra's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of Bollywood legend Dharmendra and said the nation has lost a gifted artist who was a beloved hero across generations.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam" to "Sholay", died in Mumbai on Monday, police said. He was 89.

Over his six-and-a-half-decade-long film career, he enthralled audiences through a wide range of memorable performances, Vijayan said in a statement.

Stating that Dharmendra remained a constant presence in Bollywood films of the 1960s and 70s, and his roles in classics like Sholay are unforgettable, he said the actor's popularity extended far beyond India's borders.

"With the passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra, the nation has lost a gifted artist who earned everlasting admiration as a beloved hero across generations, transcending language and regional barriers," Vijayan said.

The CM recalled that Dharmendra's characters won immense recognition in countries including the former Soviet Union. Numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, came to him during his long-drawn acting career, he said adding that Dharmendra was also active in public life and politics.

"I join the millions of fans across the nation in mourning his demise," Vijayan added. PTI LGK ADB