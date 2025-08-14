Nation honours the brave; 1,090 police medals announced for central, state forces personnel on I-Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The government on Thursday announced service medals for 1,090 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 have been decorated with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

This includes medals for fire, home guard and civil defence and correctional services personnel, the ministry said.

Among the gallantry medals, the maximum 152 have been given to personnel undertaking operations in Jammu and Kashmir followed by 54 for troops deployed in anti-Naxal operations, three for duties in the north east and 24 from other regions.

Four fire service personnel and one home guard and civil defence official have also been awarded the gallantry medal, according to the statement from the ministry.

The medal for gallantry is awarded on the grounds of rare conspicuous act of bravery, in saving life and property or in preventing crime or in arresting criminals.

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and MSM for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.