Nation in his debt: Congress leaders condole former ISRO chief Kasturirangan's demise

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress leaders on Friday condoled the death of former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying he played a pivotal role in strengthening the organisation and his demise is a great loss to the scientific community as well as the country.

Kasturirangan (84) passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Friday, officials said. He was unwell for quite some time.

In a post on X, Kharge said the demise of Kasturirangan, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and worked on key space missions, is a great loss to the scientific community and the country.

"A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he made significant contributions in India's space exploration and contributed in various positions in key policy making. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and disciples," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that Kasturirangan was the third ISRO chairman and the organisation took giant strides under his leadership.

"An advisor to various governments in different areas, he was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha as well as a member of the Planning Commission. I recall our long and close association, especially during my ministerial tenure during 2006-2014," Ramesh said.

"Our numerous conversations over the years on various aspects of Indian science and technology greatly enriched my understanding of it. He would often tell me how profoundly he had been impacted personally and professionally by those two titans Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. The nation is in his debt," Ramesh added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Kasturirangan's demise.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Dr K Kasturirangan, a visionary who significantly advanced India's space programme. His contributions to science and policy were invaluable," she said in a post on X. PTI ASK RC