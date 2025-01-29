Nation is supreme for BJP, party workers committed to strengthening democracy: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the nation is supreme for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party workers believe in democracy and work dedicatedly to strengthen it.

Sharma was addressing a party program in Narsinghpura on Wednesday.

He said that the tradition of internal democracy is continuously followed in the BJP, and the organisation's elections are conducted with this in mind.

The chief minister mentioned that their government is working with the resolution of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s vision for the upliftment of the last person in society.

He added that the state government made budget announcements in July based on suggestions from workers and common people, reflecting the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

He further noted that for the first time in the state, land allocation for 99 per cent of the budget announcements and financial approval for 90 per cent of them were completed within just six months.

According to a statement, Sharma said that their government is committed to the empowerment of farmers, women and youth. He also highlighted that the government is working with the goal of providing electricity to farmers during the day by the year 2027.