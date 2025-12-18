'Nation lost an artist par excellence': Himanta condoles Ram Sutar's death

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of sculptor Ram Sutar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the nation lost an artist par excellence.

Sarma said Sutar sculpted the Lachit Barphukan's grand statue in Jorhat and the soon-to-be-unveiled statue of Gopinath Bardoloi in Guwahati.

"His personal involvement in breathing life into the statues of Assam's heroes from two different eras showed his range of work and his exceptional craftsmanship," the CM said in a post on X.

"In his passing away, the nation has truly lost an artist par excellence," he added.

Sutar, 101, passed away late on Wednesday at his residence in Noida in UP. PTI DG SOM