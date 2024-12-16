Nation lost towering musical genius: Manoj Sinha on Zakir Hussain's passing

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed grief at the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, saying the nation and the music world had lost a "towering musical genius".

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 73.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the sad demise of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain ji. In his passing, the nation and the music world has lost a towering musical genius and the most famous and accomplished exponent of contemporary world music," Sinha said in a post on X.